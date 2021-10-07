German American Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after purchasing an additional 857,716 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,459,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,451,729,000 after buying an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,674,000 after acquiring an additional 230,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.08.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TROW stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.50. 970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,179. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

