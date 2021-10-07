German American Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,093 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.30.

Shares of BA stock opened at $227.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.39 and a 200 day moving average of $233.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

