Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.90

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €80.90 ($95.18) and last traded at €81.45 ($95.82), with a volume of 119194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €82.05 ($96.53).

Several analysts have weighed in on GXI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.50 ($108.82) target price on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €89.21.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

