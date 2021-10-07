Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Getinge stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. 1,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. Getinge has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Pareto Securities downgraded Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

