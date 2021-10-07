GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.32.

NYSE GFL opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $8,219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

