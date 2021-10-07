GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at CIBC

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL stock opened at C$49.17 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of C$25.38 and a one year high of C$49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.21 billion and a PE ratio of -21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.