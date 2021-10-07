Giant (GIC) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 185.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Giant has traded up 242.4% against the US dollar. Giant has a total market capitalization of $182,528.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00026235 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000134 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 17,792,579 coins and its circulating supply is 17,755,084 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

