Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.

GIL stock traded up C$1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 277,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,451. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.31. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$26.82 and a 1-year high of C$50.43.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

