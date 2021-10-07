Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.33.
GIL stock traded up C$1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 277,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,451. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.31. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$26.82 and a 1-year high of C$50.43.
In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.