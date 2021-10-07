Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE GSL opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $25.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $82.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

