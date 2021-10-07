Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 241.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.74.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

