Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Down 22.1% in September

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Star Resources by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 126,888 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 115.8% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 119,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

GSS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 339,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,674. The stock has a market cap of $289.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.