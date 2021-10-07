Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as low as C$3.00. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 52,562 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSC shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Golden Star Resources to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Golden Star Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$373.79 million and a PE ratio of -4.49.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

