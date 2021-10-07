GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $1,506,824.54 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00.

GoodRx stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.75. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. On average, analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDRX. Barclays raised shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

