Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Short Interest Update

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 383,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $28,021,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $26,855,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $24,413,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $19,540,000. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the second quarter worth approximately $18,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GGPI opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Gores Guggenheim has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

