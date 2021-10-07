Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Down 21.1% in September

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GTPA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,479. Gores Technology Partners has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

