Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 688.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter.

BAR stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

