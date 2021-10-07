Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $958.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $450,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 97.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth about $8,676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

