Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the August 31st total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.11. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

