Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 644 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Xencor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 46.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. Research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

