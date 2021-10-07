Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Buys 16,700 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 64.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,765 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,482,764 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,037,444,000 after acquiring an additional 867,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after purchasing an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,146 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $138,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,241. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.41 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

