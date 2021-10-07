Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 553,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,619,000. DoorDash comprises about 3.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $15,880,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,148,030 shares of company stock worth $2,206,667,750. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.65.

Shares of DASH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.36. 10,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,107. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.79 and its 200 day moving average is $167.81.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

