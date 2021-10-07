Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Sells 1,142,618 Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 47.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142,618 shares during the quarter. So-Young International makes up approximately 0.4% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. owned 1.15% of So-Young International worth $11,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in So-Young International by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in So-Young International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in So-Young International by 15.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

SY stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.41. 8,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,548. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.54 million, a PE ratio of 59.43 and a beta of 0.17.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

