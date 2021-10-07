Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Short Interest Update

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:GROM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 80,493,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,895. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Grom Social Enterprises alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.16% of Grom Social Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Grom Social Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grom Social Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.