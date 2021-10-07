Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Stock Price Down 21.8%

Grown Rogue International Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) traded down 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 8,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 64,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -667.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF)

Grown Rogue International, Inc operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

