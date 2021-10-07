H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.70. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

