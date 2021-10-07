Harborview Advisors LLC Acquires 4,084 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $74.10. 32,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,459. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

