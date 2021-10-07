Harborview Advisors LLC Raises Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

NUMG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 30,110 shares of the company were exchanged. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72.

