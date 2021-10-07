Harborview Advisors LLC Sells 922 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDIV. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $29.84. The stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,888. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08.

