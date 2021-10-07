Harborview Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after buying an additional 111,753 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.76. 273,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,227,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

