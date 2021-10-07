Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.51. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 1,521 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.91 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,159 shares of company stock worth $1,460,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 45,607 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.