Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) by 704.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,656 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 64.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HARP opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

HARP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

