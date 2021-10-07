Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -561.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Harsco by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

