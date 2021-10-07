Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after purchasing an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth approximately $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 15.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

