Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $466.07 million, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Haynes International will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Haynes International by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Haynes International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

