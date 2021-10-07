HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $285.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its revenues are bouncing back, courtesy of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. The company's multiple buyouts have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion and added hospitals to its portfolio. The company has also taken up cost curbing measures, which would likely aid margins. With the rise in usage of telehealth medicine, the company expanded its telemedicine product offerings. Its solid 2021 outlook impresses. A strong balance sheet and robust cash generation abilities have paved way for undertaking growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. However, its escalating operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. The company's high leverage raises financial risks.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $253.14.

Shares of HCA opened at $239.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $121.91 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

