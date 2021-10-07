H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 794,100 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 635,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,565. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $315.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

