Head-To-Head Analysis: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Incyte and Absci, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 1 3 7 0 2.55 Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33

Incyte presently has a consensus price target of $92.56, indicating a potential upside of 40.62%. Absci has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.97%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Incyte.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and Absci’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte 12.41% 15.77% 11.66% Absci N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Incyte and Absci’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.67 billion 5.45 -$295.70 million ($1.06) -62.09 Absci $4.78 million 223.45 -$14.35 million N/A N/A

Absci has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Incyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Incyte beats Absci on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib). The company was founded by Roy A. Whitfield in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

