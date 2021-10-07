Head to Head Review: Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) & Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Stellantis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $31.54 billion 24.57 $690.00 million $0.64 1,223.05 Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.38 $33.13 million $1.36 13.64

Tesla has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stellantis. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Tesla and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 9 9 13 0 2.13 Stellantis 0 0 9 0 3.00

Tesla presently has a consensus price target of $612.95, indicating a potential downside of 21.69%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Stellantis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Tesla.

Volatility and Risk

Tesla has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.3% of Tesla shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Tesla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 5.21% 9.75% 4.24% Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09%

Summary

Tesla beats Stellantis on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture and sale of electric vehicles. The Energy Generation and Storage segment includes the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and lease of stationary energy storage products and solar energy systems, and sale of electricity generated by its solar energy systems to customers. It develops energy storage products for use in homes, commercial facilities and utility sites. The company was founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

