Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $7.63 Million in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 178,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $53.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

