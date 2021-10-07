HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan Sells 8,132 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HQY opened at $63.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,357.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.09 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

