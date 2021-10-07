Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

HL has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.68.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

