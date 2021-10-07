HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €70.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €70.00 ($82.35) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.73 ($96.15).

Shares of ETR:HEI opened at €62.94 ($74.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.14. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €71.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

