HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.42.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

