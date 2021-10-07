Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €96.00 ($112.94).

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEN3 shares. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €78.50 ($92.35) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.39.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.