Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.07

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 13750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRTX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 160,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 55,634 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 262.4% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 57,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

