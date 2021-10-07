Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE HT opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $357.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.81. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.