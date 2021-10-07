Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 216,910 shares.The stock last traded at $25.98 and had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $649.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after buying an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 627,732 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $10,672,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

