HHR Asset Management LLC Sells 53,150 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

HHR Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 53,150 shares during the quarter. PVH accounts for approximately 4.1% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $45,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 34.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,290. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.