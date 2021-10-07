HHR Asset Management LLC Trims Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

HHR Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 74.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,058 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 1.4% of HHR Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. HHR Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,731,000 after purchasing an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH traded up $19.64 on Thursday, hitting $649.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,651. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $330.64 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $685.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 131.27%. RH’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RH will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

