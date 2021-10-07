Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:HGLB opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.